April 10 (Reuters) - Link Motion Inc:

* LINK MOTION REPORTS UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017

* LINK MOTION INC Q4 GAAP SHR $1.10

* LINK MOTION INC - Q4 2017 NET REVENUES TOTALED $13.4 MLN, A 23.1% DECREASE FROM $17.5 MLN IN Q4 2016