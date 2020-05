May 4 (Reuters) - Link Real Estate Investment Trust :

* WILL REPORT A NET LOSS FOR YEAR

* EXPECTS THAT DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME FOR YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH WILL REMAIN STABLE

* LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST SEES FY LOSS DUE TO DROP IN VALUATION OF PROPERTIES

* EXPECTED THAT BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT IN HK & MAINLAND CHINA WILL REMAIN CHALLENGING IN NEAR TERM