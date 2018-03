March 26 (Reuters) - GO INTERNET SPA:

* SIGNS INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH LINKEM

* AGREEMENT WITH LINKEM CONCERNS FREQUENCY SHARING AND DEVELOPMENT TOWARDS 5G

* LINKEM COMMITS TO SUBSCRIBING TO GO INTERNET CAPITAL INCREASE FOR UP TO EUR 4.0 MILLION

* MAX PRICE PER SHARE OF CAPITAL INCREASE TO BE SUBSCRIBED BY LINKEM IS EUR 1.4

* AFTER CAPITAL INCREASE, LINKEM SHOULD OWN UP TO 21.23 PERCENT OF GO INTERNET