BRIEF-Linn Energy Provides A Strategic Update On Separation

April 18 (Reuters) - Linn Energy Inc:

* LINN ENERGY PROVIDES A STRATEGIC UPDATE ON SEPARATION, ANNOUNCES NEW LEADERSHIP AND SCHEDULES FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

* LINN ENERGY - MARK ELLIS, LINN’S CURRENT PRESIDENT AND CEO, HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE FROM LINN FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF SPINOFF

* LINN ENERGY - DAVID ROTTINO WILL SERVE AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF RIVIERA RESOURCES FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF SPINOFF

* LINN ENERGY - GREG HARPER WILL SERVE AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF BLUE MOUNTAIN MIDSTREAM

* LINN ENERGY - BOARD HAS DECIDED TO SEPARATE INTO TWO PUBLIC COMPANIES CALLED RIVIERA RESOURCES AND ROAN RESOURCES

* LINN ENERGY - RIVIERA IS EXPECTED TO BE AN UNLEVERED PUBLIC COMPANY LISTED FOR TRADING ON OTC MARKET UNDER TICKER RVRA

* LINN ENERGY - POST SPINOFF, WILL SERVE AS HOLDING CO FOR ROAN RESOURCES' EQUITY INTEREST & IS PREPARING TO UP LIST TO NYSE/NASDAQ IN 2018 UNDER TICKER ROAN