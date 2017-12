BRIEF-Linn Energy Provides Strategic Update

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Linn Energy Inc:

* LINN ENERGY PROVIDES STRATEGIC UPDATE

* PLANS TO SEPARATE LINN INTO THREE STANDALONE COMPANIES BY MID-2018

* INTENDS TO COMMENCE A TENDER OFFER TO PURCHASE AT LEAST $250 MILLION OF ITS STOCK

* LINN ENERGY INC WILL SERVE AS A HOLDING COMPANY SOLELY FOR EXISTING 50 PERCENT EQUITY INTEREST OF ROAN​

* BOARD COMMENCED REVIEW OF ALTERNATIVES FOR BLUE MOUNTAIN MIDSTREAM LLC

* LINN ENERGY INC WOULD PREPARE TO UP LIST ON EITHER NYSE OR NASDAQ IN 2018​

* COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO “STRATEGICALLY” DIVEST NON-CORE ASSETS

* ‍SEPARATELY, COMPANY IS IN TALKS WITH CITIZEN ENERGY II TO CONSOLIDATE 100 PCT OF EQUITY IN ROAN INTO LNGG​

* TO USE A PART OF CASH FROM SALES OF WILLISTON & WASHAKIE PROPERTIES FOR $485 MILLION TO FINANCE TENDER OFFER