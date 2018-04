April 13 (Reuters) - Linz Textil Holding AG:

* FY EBT EUR 2.315 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.645 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBIT EUR 4.036 MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.448 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE AT EUR 110.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 113.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF EUR 35.00 PER SHARE VERSUS EUR 42.00 PER SHARE YEAR AGO

* POSITIVE RESULT AT THE END OF 2018 IS EXPECTED