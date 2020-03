March 18 (Reuters) - LINZ TEXTIL HOLDING AG:

* VOSSEN GMBH WILL CUT BACK PRODUCTION DUE TO CLOSURE OF RETAIL STORES IN TEXTILE INDUSTRY IN AUSTRIA, GERMANY AND OTHER COUNTRIES DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* APPLICATIONS FOR SHORT-TIME WORK IN AUSTRIA AND GERMANY ARE IN PREPARATION IN CONSULTATION WITH THE WORKS COUNCIL