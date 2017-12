Dec 30 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* LION CORP LIKELY WILL REPORT A 12% JUMP IN OPERATING PROFIT FOR THE YEAR ENDING DEC 31‍​ - NIKKEI

* LION CORP'S PROFIT FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31 IS EXPECTED TO REACH 27.5 BILLION YEN ON A 4% INCREASE IN SALES TO AROUND 410 BILLION YEN - NIKKEI Source text: [s.nikkei.com/2BSuCv4] Further company coverage: