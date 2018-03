March 15 (Reuters) - Lions Bay Capital Inc:

* LIONS BAY ANNOUNCES NEW LOAN FACILITY AND BOARD CHANGE

* LIONS BAY CAPITAL - ENTERED INTO A LOAN AGREEMENT ARRANGED BY RIVERFORT GLOBAL CAPITAL LTD ON BEHALF OF CUART INVESTMENTS PCC LTD

* LIONS BAY CAPITAL - LOAN AGREEMENT IS FOR A SECURED LOAN FACILITY TO BE DRAWN IN TRANCHES UP TO AGGREGATE LOAN AMOUNT OF $5 MILLION

* LIONS BAY CAPITAL - PROCEEDS OF LOAN TO BE INITIALLY USED FOR SUPPORT IN RESTRUCTURING MONTAN MINING CORP AS ANNOUNCED ON FEB 21