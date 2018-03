BRIEF-Lions Gate Entertainment Says Entered Amendment No. 2 To Credit And Guarantee Agreement‍​

March 22 (Reuters) - Lions Gate Entertainment Corp:

* LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT - ENTERED AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO CREDIT AND GUARANTEE AGREEMENT DATED DEC 8, 2016 ‍​

* LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP - ‍PURSUANT TO SECOND AMENDMENT INCURRED NEW TERM A LOANS OF $750 MILLION​

* LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT SAYS ‍PURSUANT TO SECOND AMENDMENT INCURRED NEW TERM B LOANS OF $1,250 MILLION​ - SEC FILING

* LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP - ‍PURSUANT TO SECOND AMENDMENT OBTAINED NEW REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF $1,500 MILLION​

* LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT - ‍PROCEEDS OF NEW TERM LOANS WERE USED TO REFINANCE EXISTING TERM LOANS IN THEIR ENTIRETY​ Source text - bit.ly/2pyll6t Further company coverage: