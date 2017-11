Nov 9 (Reuters) - Lions Gate Entertainment Corp

* Lions Gate reports results for second quarter 2018

* Q2 revenue $941 million versus I/B/E/S view $961.5 million

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.30

* Q2 earnings per share $0.07

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lions Gate - qtrly backlog, or already contracted future revenue on licensing of film and television product not yet recorded, was $1.3 billion at Sept 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: