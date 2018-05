May 9 (Reuters) - Lions Gate Entertainment Corp:

* LIONS GATE - CO’S TELEVISION GROUP HAS SIGNED A DEAL WITH LATINX MEGASTAR EUGENIO DERBEZ AND PRODUCING PARTNER BENJAMIN ODELL’S 3PAS STUDIOS

* LIONS GATE - UNDER AGREEMENT, 3PAS WILL PRODUCE ENGLISH & SPANISH-LANGUAGE SERIES FOR CO'S TELEVISION GROUP AS WELL AS LIONSGATE STREAMING PLATFORMS