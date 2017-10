Oct 11 (Reuters) - Liontrust Asset Management Plc

* Says ‍assets under management 9.6 billion pounds at close of business on Sept. 30, 2017​.

* An increase of over 3.1 billion pounds, or 48 percent over 6 months period.​

* Nnet inflows of 156 million pounds in three months ended Sept. 30 and 178 million pounds for six months ended Sept. 30.​

* AuM as at close of business on Oct. 9 was 9.8 billion​ pounds.