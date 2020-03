March 4 (Reuters) - Lipidor AB:

* NEW DISINFECTION SPRAY FROM LIPIDOR AND AURENA LABORATORIES

* HAS PREVIOUSLY DEVELOPED A SPRAY FOR HAND AND SKIN DISINFECTION, CALLED SKIN DISINFECTION SPRAY

* HAS NOW DECIDED IN COOPERATION WITH AURENA LABORATORIES AB TO START PRODUCTION OF THIS PRODUCT

* WILL RECEIVE LICENSING REVENUES ON SALES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)