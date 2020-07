July 1 (Reuters) - Lipidor AB:

* SAID ON TUESDAY FORMALIZES RELATIONSHIP WITH SUBSIDIARY EMOLLIVET AB THROUGH LICENSE AGREEMENT AND PROPOSES FINANCING OF SUBSIDIARY

* NEW SHARE ISSUE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE SEK 4 MILLION TO EMOLLIVET

* EMOLLIVET ALSO INTENDS SHORTLY TO RECRUIT A CEO FOR PURPOSE OF FOCUSING ON COMMERCIALIZATION OF ITS ANIMAL CARE PRODUCTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)