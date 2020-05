BRIEF-Lipidor Presents Updated Project Plan, Initiates Phase III Study Of AKP02 In-House

May 7 (Reuters) - Lipidor AB:

* LIPIDOR PRESENTS UPDATED PROJECT PLAN - INITIATES PHASE III STUDY OF AKP02 IN-HOUSE

* SUBMITS AN UPDATED PROJECT PLAN TOGETHER WITH PRIORITIZATION OF COMPANY’S PROJECT PORTFOLIO.

* TO CARRY OUT STUDY ON ITS OWN, FULLY-FUNDED BY AVAILABLE LIQUID FUNDS AND WITH A PLANNED START OF STUDY AT END OF 2020/2021

* COMPANY'S OBJECTIVE IS COMMERCIAL AGREEMENTS REGARDING A COMBINATION LICENSE FOR AKP01 AND AKP02 WILL BE CONCLUDED WITHIN NEXT 12 MONTHS