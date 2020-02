Feb 25 (Reuters) - Lipidor AB:

* LIPIDOR AB RE-PUBLISHES YEAR-END REPORT FOR 2019

* Q4 LOSS AFTER TAX AT SEK 4.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 3.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WILL NOW WORK TO BRING AKP02 DIRECTLY INTO A PHASE III STUDY IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)