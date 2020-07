BRIEF-Lipidor Signs Agreement With Cro

July 7 (Reuters) - Lipidor AB:

* LIPIDOR SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH CRO FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF PHASE III CLINICAL STUDY OF DRUG CANDIDATE AKP-02 AGAINST PSORIASIS

* LIPIDOR AB - STUDY IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN Q1 2021 WITH FINAL REPORTING IN Q1 2022.

* LIPIDOR AB - COST OF PHASE III STUDY IS COVERED BY LIPIDOR’S EXISTING FUNDS.

* LIPIDOR AB - DISCUSSIONS WITH CLINICAL TRIAL MATERIAL MANUFACTURERS ARE ONGOING AND AN AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO BE IN PLACE IN Q3 2020.