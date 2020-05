May 7 (Reuters) - Lipocine Inc:

* LIPOCINE ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

* RESUBMITTED NDA FOR TLANDO

* FDA ACKNOWLEDGED RECEIPT OF RESUBMISSION AND ESTABLISHED AUGUST 28, 2020 AS PDUFA GOAL DATE

* RECEIVED FDA CLEARANCE ON IND APPLICATION FOR PHASE 2 CLINICAL STUDY WITH LPCN 1148 FOR TREATMENT OF NASH IN CIRRHOTIC PATIENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: