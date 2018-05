BRIEF-Lipocine Receives Complete Response Letter For Tlando From U.S. FDA

May 9 (Reuters) - Lipocine Inc:

* LIPOCINE RECEIVES COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER FOR TLANDO FROM U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION

* LIPOCINE - NEXT STEP TO REQUEST MEETING WITH FDA TO FURTHER EVALUATE DEFICIENCIES RAISED, TO AGREE ON PATH FORWARD FOR POTENTIAL APPROVAL OF TLANDO

* LIPOCINE INC - CRL ALSO IDENTIFIED ADDITIONAL COMMENTS THAT ARE NOT CONSIDERED APPROVABILITY ISSUES

* LIPOCINE INC - CRL IDENTIFIED FOUR DEFICIENCIES REGARDING ITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR TLANDO