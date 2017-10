Oct 18 (Reuters) - Lipocine Inc

* Lipocine -‍ announced FDA has scheduled bone, reproductive and urologic drugs advisory committee meeting on January 10, 2018 to discuss NDA for Tlando​

* Lipocine Inc - co announced on August 14, 2017 that FDA had acknowledged receipt of NDA resubmission for Tlando​

* Says ‍FDA has previously set Feb 8, 2018 as pdufa goal date​ for Tlando