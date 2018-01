Jan 9 (Reuters) - Lipocine Inc:

* LIPOCINE INC SAYS ON JAN 5, CO, UNIT, SILICON VALLEY BANK (“SVB”) ENTERED INTO A LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT -SEC FILING

* LIPOCINE SAYS PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT SVB HAS AGREED TO LEND CO $10.0 MILLION; LOAN MATURES ON DEC 1, 2021 Source text (bit.ly/2AJVmMU) Further company coverage: