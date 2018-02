Feb 16 (Reuters) - Lci Industries:

* LIPPERT COMPONENTS ACQUIRES WINDOW AND GLASS BUSINESS OF HEHR INTERNATIONAL INC.

* LCI INDUSTRIES - ‍WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY ACQUIRED SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF BUSINESS ASSETS OF HEHR INTERNATIONAL INC​

* LCI INDUSTRIES - ‍HEHR TEAM WILL REMAIN WITH LCI TO LEAD ACQUIRED BUSINESS UNDER DIRECTION OF JOSH ROAN, VICE PRESIDENT OF OPERATIONS​

* LCI INDUSTRIES - ‍EXPECT ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO LCI'S EARNINGS​