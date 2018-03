March 29 (Reuters) - Lippo China Resources Ltd:

* ‍CEI ACQUIRED 36,800 TENCENT SHARES FOR ABOUT HK$15.6 MILLION

* ‍CEI HAS SUBSCRIBED FOR EQUITY LINKED NOTE WHICH ARE LINKED TO TENCENT SHARES AT TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF HK$381.9 MILLION​