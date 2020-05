May 22 (Reuters) - Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust :

* EXTENDING TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF AFFECTED RETAIL MALLS AND RETAIL SPACES IN INDONESIA TILL 4 JUNE

* LIPPO PLAZA KENDARI HAS RESUMED BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* DURING CLOSURE, TRUST WILL NOT BE COLLECT RENTAL FROM ITS TENANTS THAT ARE NOT OPERATING

* IN COMPLIANCE OF DEBT COVENANTS, HAS ADEQUATE FINANCIAL RESERVES TO FULFIL OBLIGATIONS IN FORESEEABLE FUTURE