May 3 (Reuters) - Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust :

* Q1 NET PROPERTY INCOME S$43.9 MILLION VERSUS S$46.1 MILLION

* Q1 TOTAL GROSS REVENUE UP 1.1% TO S$49.1 MILLION

* Q1 DPU 0.67 CENTS PER SHARE