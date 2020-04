April 9 (Reuters) - Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust :

* TO EXTEND TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF 23 RETAIL MALLS & SEVEN RETAIL SPACES IN INDONESIA FOR ANOTHER 2 WEEKS TILL 28 APRIL

* DURING THIS CLOSURE PERIOD, TRUST WILL NOT BE COLLECTING RENTAL FROM ITS TENANTS

* WHILE RETAIL MALLS AND SPACES WILL BE CLOSED, ESSENTIAL SERVICES WILL REMAIN OPEN WITH SHORTER OPERATING HOURS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: