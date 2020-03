BRIEF-Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust Temporarily Closes All Malls Except Essential Services

March 31 (Reuters) - Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust :

* FROM 1 APRIL, ALL OF LMIR TRUST’S 23 RETAIL MALLS, 7 RETAIL SPACES IN INDONESIA TO BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED

* PERIOD OF CLOSURE WILL BE FOR A MINIMUM OF TWO WEEKS TILL 14 APRIL 2020

* HAS ADEQUATE FINANCIAL RESERVES TO FULFIL OBLIGATIONS IN FORESEEABLE FUTURE

* CURRENTLY DIFFICULT FOR MANAGER TO ASCERTAIN FULL FINANCIAL IMPACT OF CRISIS ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF TRUST

* ESSENTIAL SERVICES SUCH AS SUPERMARKETS, PHARMACIES AND CLINICS WILL REMAIN OPEN WITH SHORTER OPERATING HOURS