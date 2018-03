March 27 (Reuters) - Liqtech International Inc:

* LIQTECH WINS EU TENDER FOR LARGE POWER PLANT IN FINLAND

* LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC - WON A $1.1 MILLION TENDER TO SUPPLY A TURN-KEY WATER TREATMENT PROJECT TO BE DELIVERED THIS YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)