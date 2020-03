BRIEF-Liquefied Natural Gas Updates On LNG9 Takeover And Bridge Funding Proposal

March 27 (Reuters) - Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd:

* LNG9 INFORMED CO THAT ITS BIDDER STATEMENT TO BE LODGED WITH ASIC IN MID-APRIL 2020; DELAY DUE TO GLOBAL IMPACT OF COVID-19

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY SAYS SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD ACCEPT LNG9 OFFER ONCE RECEIVED

* FIRST WALL STREET CAPITAL CORP WILL NOT PROVIDE FUNDS ACCORDING TO TERMS OF SECURED CONVERTIBLE NOTE SUBSCRIPTION DEED

* LNG9 INTENDS TO PROVIDE/ARRANGE NEW SOURCES OF FUNDING TO HELP CO’S WORKING CAPITAL POSITION AND SUSTAIN OPERATIONS

* EXISTING FUNDING SUFFICIENT TO MEET COMMITMENTS UNTIL LATE APRIL, BUT NEEDS EXTRA FUNDING URGENTLY TO OPERATE BEYOND