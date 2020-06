Liquidia Technologies Inc:

* LIQUIDIA RESPONDS TO UNITED THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION LAWSUIT

* LIQUIDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC - UNITED THERAPEUTICS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT ACTION UNDER HATCH-WAXMAN ACT AGAINST CO

* LIQUIDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC - PATENT INFRINGEMENT ACTION FROM UNITED THERAPEUTICS RELATES TO UTC’S TYVASO

* LIQUIDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC - BELIEVE PATENTS TO BE INVALID AND/OR NOT INFRINGED BY PRACTICE OF LIQ861