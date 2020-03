March 11 (Reuters) - Liquidia Technologies Inc:

* LIQUIDIA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* LIQUIDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC - CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS TOTALED $55.8 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2019

* LIQUIDIA TECHNOLOGIES - REVENUE FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2019 WERE $0, COMPARED TO $0.6 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2018

* LIQUIDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.72