March 30 (Reuters) - Liquidia Technologies Inc:

* LIQUIDIA TECHNOLOGIES - FILED 2 PETITIONS FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW WITH PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD

* LIQUIDIA TECHNOLOGIES - BOTH PETITIONS ARE FOR PATENTS OWNED BY UNITED THERAPEUTICS - SEC FILING

* LIQUIDIA TECHNOLOGIES - SEEKING DETERMINATION CLAIMS IN PATENTS ARE INVALID

* LIQUIDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC - DETERMINATION BY PTAB TO INSTITUTE PETITIONS EXPECTED BEFORE Q3 END