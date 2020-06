June 29 (Reuters) - Liquidia Technologies Inc:

* LIQUIDIA TO ACQUIRE RAREGEN, LLC, AND EXPAND PRESENCE IN PAH

* LIQUIDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC - ALL-STOCK MERGER

* LIQUIDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC - LIQUIDIA WILL ACQUIRE 100% OWNERSHIP OF RAREGEN FOR 6.2 MILLION SHARES OF LIQUIDIA CORPORATION COMMON STOCK