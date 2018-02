Feb 14 (Reuters) - Liquidity Services Inc:

* PRESS RELEASE - LIQUIDITY SERVICES ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF GERMANY OFFICE OF DEFENSE ADMINISTRATION, USA AND CANADA TO SELL ITS SURPLUS ASSETS LOCATED WITHIN NORTH AMERICA

* LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC - ‍TERM OF CONTRACT IS FOUR YEARS WITH A COMMENCEMENT DATE OF FEBRUARY 6, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: