March 9 (Reuters) - Liqun Commercial Group Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH TENCENT’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE, SHENZHEN E-COMMERCE OPERATOR MORNING-STAR

* SAYS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON MARCH 12 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2p5pWwW; bit.ly/2FvtKhI Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)