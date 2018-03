March 16 (Reuters) - Liquor Stores Na Ltd:

* LIQUOR STORES N.A. LTD. ANNOUNCES UPCOMING CHANGE IN CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* LIQUOR STORES NA - FORMER CFO DAVID GORDEY WILL RESUME CFO ROLE AS OF APRIL 13

* LIQUOR STORES NA LTD - ‍MATTHEW RUDD, CFO SINCE JULY 2016, TO REMAIN IN HIS POSITION,ASSIST IN AN ORDERLY TRANSITION UNTIL GORDEY ASSUMES ROLE​

* LIQUOR STORES NA LTD - GORDEY IS CURRENTLY CO’S PRESIDENT AND COO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)