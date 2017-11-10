BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. reports third quarter 2017 results

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Liquor Stores Na Ltd

* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. reports third quarter 2017 results; provides further detail on strategy to transform the business

* Liquor Stores NA Ltd-qtrly ‍basic earnings per share $0.14​

* Qtrly ‍consolidated sales were $204.4 million, down 2.1% from $208.8 million​

* Qtrly ‍Canadian same-store sales were $126.3 million, down 1.6% from $128.3 million in Q3 2016​

* Qtrly ‍U.S. same-store sales were $51.0 million USD, down 2.9% from $ 52.6 million USD in Q3 2016​

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.19, revenue view c$205.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S