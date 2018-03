BRIEF-Liquor Stores Q4 2017 Consolidated Sales $167.2 Million, Down 1.8%

March 14 (Reuters) - Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd:

* LIQUOR STORES N.A. LTD. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS; PROVIDES FURTHER DETAIL ON STRATEGIC PLAN AND ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF TERRY BOOTH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* LIQUOR STORES- Q4 2017 CONSOLIDATED SALES WERE $167.2 MILLION, DOWN 1.8% FROM $170.3 MILLION​ LAST YEAR

* LIQUOR STORES- TERRY BOOTH, CEO OF AURORA CANNABIS INC, TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE TODAY​

* LIQUOR STORES SAYS QTRLY BASIC LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.04

* LIQUOR STORES SAYS ‍QTRLY ADJUSTED BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 0.03​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: