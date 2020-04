BRIEF-Lisi Q1 Sales Down At 397.9 Million Euros

April 23 (Reuters) - Lisi SA:

* THE LISI GROUP GENERATED SALES OF €397.9 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020, DOWN 10.6% COMPARED WITH 2019

* COVID-19 GLOBAL PANDEMIC SIGNIFICANTLY WEIGHED ON THE GROUP’S ACTIVITY IN THE SECOND HALF OF MARCH

* COVID-19 CRISIS WILL IMPACT THE GROUP’S ENTIRE OPERATIONS FOR MONTHS TO COME, AND WILL REQUIRE SIGNIFICANT CASH OUTFLOWS

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, NET DEBT HAD DROPPED CONSIDERABLY AS A RESULT OF A VERY SUSTAINED GENERATION OF FREE CASH FLOW

* IS NOT CURRENTLY IN A POSITION TO MAKE PROJECTIONS ABOUT ITS VARIOUS MARKETS