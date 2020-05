May 6 (Reuters) - LISI SA:

* GROUP WITHDRAWS DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2019

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC WILL AFFECT ALL OF LISI’S ACTIVITIES FOR AT LEAST SEVERAL MONTHS

* THIS NECESSARY DECISION IS MEANT TO PRESERVE GROUP'S CASH FLOW, IN LINE WITH ADAPTATION MEASURES THAT HAVE ALREADY BEEN INITIATED