Jan 18 (Reuters) - Lite Access Technologies Inc:

* LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES PROVIDES COMMENT ON CARILLION AND UK OPERATIONS UPDATE

* LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES - FOLLOWING NEWS OF LIQUIDATION OF CARILLION, TELENT CONFIRM CARILLION TELENT JV REMAINS OPEN FOR BUSINESS

* LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES - EXPECT DEVELOPMENTS AT CARILLION WILL HAVE NO MATERIAL IMPACT ON BUSINESS, OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES ON BEHALF OF BT‘S OPENREACH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: