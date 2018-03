BRIEF-Lithia Adds $900 Mln In Revenue, Acquires Prestige Auto Stores

March 1 (Reuters) - Lithia Motors Inc:

* LITHIA ADDS $900 MILLION IN REVENUE; ACQUIRES PRESTIGE AUTO STORES

* ‍ACQUIRED SIX MARQUEE STORES FROM PRESTIGE FAMILY OF FINE CARS IN BERGEN COUNTY​

* LITHIA MOTORS - INCREASING ANNUAL OUTLOOK TO A RANGE OF $12.0-12.5 BILLION IN REVENUE AND $10.60 IN EPS

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $10.60, REVENUE VIEW $11.28 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍DAY AND PRESTIGE ARE CONTRIBUTING MINIMALLY TO 2018 EARNINGS DUE TO THEIR RELATIVE UNDERPERFORMANCE AND INCREMENTAL DEBT COSTS​

* ‍ DAY AND PRESTIGE CAN DELIVER EARNINGS SIMILAR TO CORE OPERATIONS IN FUTURE​