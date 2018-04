BRIEF-Lithia Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $2.07

April 25 (Reuters) - Lithia Motors Inc:

* LITHIA REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS, INCREASES REVENUE 19%

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.07

* Q1 REVENUE $2.7 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $2.67 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.29 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%

* YEAR TO DATE, HAVE REPURCHASED 90,000 SHARES AT A WEIGHTED AVERAGE PRICE OF $98.02 PER SHARE

* UNDER EXISTING $250 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MILLION REMAINS AVAILABLE

* BOARD HAS APPROVED A 7% INCREASE IN OUR DIVIDEND TO $0.29 PER SHARE RELATED TO FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS