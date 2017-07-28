BRIEF-Lithia reports Q2 earnings per share $2.12

July 28 (Reuters) - Lithia Motors Inc:

* Lithia reports record second quarter 2017 results

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $8.35 to $8.50

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.28

* Q2 earnings per share $2.12

* Q2 revenue $2.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.43 billion

* Q2 same store sales rose 3 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lithia Motors Inc sees ‍2017 total revenue of $9.6 to $9.9 billion​

* Lithia Motors Inc - project fy 2017 new vehicle same store sales increasing 1.0 percent

* Lithia Motors Inc - project 2017 full year new vehicle gross margin of 5.6 percent to 5.8 percent

* Lithia Motors Inc sees ‍2017 used vehicle same store sales increasing 5.0 pct​

* Lithia Motors Inc qtrly total same store sales increased 3%

* Lithia Motors Inc sees ‍2017 used vehicle gross margin of 11.5% to 11.7pct​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.31, revenue view $9.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lithia Motors Inc qtrly new vehicle same store sales increased 1pct

* Lithia Motors Inc qtrly new vehicle same store sales increased 1pct

* Lithia Motors Inc qtrly used vehicle retail same store sales increased 4pct