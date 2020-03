BRIEF-Lithium Americas Reports 2019 Full Year And Fourth Quarter Results

March 13 (Reuters) - Lithium Americas Corp:

* LITHIUM AMERICAS REPORTS 2019 FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

* LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP - APPOINTED A TEAM WITH OVERALL RESPONSIBILITY FOR COVID-19 RESPONSE PLANNING

* LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP - CONDUCTING REVIEW OF AREAS THAT MAY IMPACT TIMING OF PROJECTS IN LIGHT OF COVID-19 VIRUS

* LITHIUM AMERICAS - HAS BECOME AWARE THAT THERE WILL BE DELAYS OF UP TO 90 DAYS IN DELIVERY TIME FOR SOME ITEMS FOR CAUCHARÍ-OLAROZ PROJECT AS RESULT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP - PREPARED FOR POTENTIAL SHORT-TERM IMPACTS ON PROJECTS DUE TO COVID-19 VIRUS

* LITHIUM AMERICAS - ANTICIPATES DELAY IN ACHIEVING SUBSTANTIAL COMPLETION OF CONSTRUCTION OF CAUCHARÍ-OLAROZ PROJECT UNTIL EARLY 2021 DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* LITHIUM AMERICAS - INTENDS TO PROVIDE UPDATED GUIDANCE ON CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE FOR CAUCHARÍ-OLAROZ PROJECT IN Q2 2020