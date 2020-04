April 6 (Reuters) - Lithium Consolidated Mineral Exploration Ltd:

* BOARD REMUNERATION REDUCED BY 25%

* TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON PLANNED FIELDWORK SCHEDULES

* LI3 HAS INSTIGATED A TEMPORARY CESSATION OF ALL FIELD ACTIVITIES

* EXTENSIVE COST SAVING MEASURES INCLUDES STRATEGIC ASSET REASSESSMENT