Oct 11 (Reuters) - Lithium X Energy Corp:

* Lithium X Energy Corp announces c$13,015,000 bought deal offering of units

* Lithium X Energy Corp - ‍net proceeds of offering will be used by company to advance its Sal de Los Angeles lithium project in Salta, Argentina

* Lithium X Energy Corp- ‍ underwriters have agreed to purchase on a bought deal basis 6.8 million units of company at a price of c$1.90 per unit​