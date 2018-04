April 18 (Reuters) - ICA Gruppen AB:

* LITHUANIAN COMPETITION AUTHORITY BLOCKS RIMI BALTIC’S ACQUISITION OF UAB PALINK (IKI)

* SAYS RIMI BALTIC WILL NOT BE ABLE TO COMPLETE OFFER FOR UAB PALINK

* SAYS LITHUANIA CONTINUES TO BE AN IMPORTANT MARKET TO ICA GRUPPEN, AND WE WILL NOW GO BACK TO OUR EARLIER FOCUS ON ORGANIC GROWTH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)