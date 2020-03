March 17 (Reuters) - Litigation Capital Management Ltd:

* LITIGATION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD - DOES NOT CURRENTLY ANTICIPATE A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON BUSINESS DUE TO COVID-19

* LITIGATION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD - HY GROSS REVENUE A$24.1 MILLION VERSUS A$ 11.7 MILLION

* LITIGATION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD - HY GROSS PROFIT A$12.2 MILLION VERSUS A$ 5.7 MILLION